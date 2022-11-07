Amritsar: Railway link road encroachers’ paradise

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, November 6

Owing to rampant encroachments, the link road connecting railway road and court road near the general post office remains underutilised.

High footfall of customers on the 250-m long stretch has attracted the attention of roadside vendors selling different kinds of items, especially readymade dress material and junk food.

NS Gabarhia, a resident of the railway link road, said the government had made encroachment a non-bailable offence way back in late 1990s. Inspite of this, there has been no change in the scenario. Unless strict measures are taken nothing can change. He appealed to the authority to enforce the anti-encroacnment law at the earliest. He urged the Municipal Corporation commissioner to take out time from his file work for field work.

Amarjit Singh, a businessman, said several shopkeepers were behind the mess. To attract customers, squatters set up stalls here. Officials’ negligence was adding to the problems people, he said.