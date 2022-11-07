Amritsar: Railway link road encroachers’ paradise

Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, November 6
Owing to rampant encroachments, the link road connecting railway road and court road near the general post office remains underutilised.
High footfall of customers on the 250-m long stretch has attracted the attention of roadside vendors selling different kinds of items, especially readymade dress material and junk food.
NS Gabarhia, a resident of the railway link road, said the government had made encroachment a non-bailable offence way back in late 1990s. Inspite of this, there has been no change in the scenario. Unless strict measures are taken nothing can change. He appealed to the authority to enforce the anti-encroacnment law at the earliest. He urged the Municipal Corporation commissioner to take out time from his file work for field work.
Amarjit Singh, a businessman, said several shopkeepers were behind the mess. To attract customers, squatters set up stalls here. Officials’ negligence was adding to the problems people, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...
PM Narendra Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary
The prime minister had on Monday addressed a function to cel...