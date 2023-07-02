Railway vendors oppose pricing of Janta Khana

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 1

After the Ferozepur division directed vendors of Railway and the IRCTC, operational at railway stations to sell Janta Khana at Rs 15 per packet, the decision is being opposed in the region. As per the instructions of the Indian Railways, a packet of meal should contain seven pooris (175 grams), 150 grams of cooked vegetable (aloo ki sabji) and a piece of pickle, preferably green chilly.

Notably, then Union Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee had introduced the Janta Khana at Rs 10 per packet in the 2009-2010 budget. Present railway board re-introduced the Janta Khana.

Vendors, on anonymity, stated that the price was too low to prepare hygienic and healthy meals at this cost. As per the fire safety regulations, they cannot install gas stoves in their vends at the platforms. They are permitted to operate only microwave ovens or other electric-run instruments to warm already cooked eatables. With a power unit being offered at a cost of Rs 12.07 and inflation on other ingredients, the selling rate is quoted highly low, they feel.

All vendors are actually tenants of the Railway and pay the latter rent as license fee with 18 per cent GST. After every three years the license fee is revised at least by 10 per cent. All these factors put together increase the operational cost manifold, they asserted.

They allege that officials were asking them to put up the packets of Janta Khana along with other items in the vends, failing which they would be fined.

When contacted, Shubham Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Ferozepur railway division, said contractors were to sell these packets of cooked food at affordable rates. They were free to sell other items.

He said if vendors have any qualms with the pricing then they should approach the Railway Board, which is the right channel. Otherwise, he added that the Board decides the rates after thorough study.