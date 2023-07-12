Railways gets quarters vacated from six illegal occupants

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 11

Even though local railway officials got six quarters in Railway Colony (B block) vacated with the assistance of the police from the possession of non-railway employees here on Tuesday, sources stated that the exact number of quarters illegally occupied by outsiders was much higher.

There are over 800 quarters in the sprawling colony. Of these, about 200 are in a dilapidated condition as they have outlived their lifespan.

Balbir Singh, SHO, Government Railway Police (GRP), said three officials of the GRP accompanied the railway officials to get the quarters vacated. This was done after a communication requesting for police assistance was received from Kuldeep Singh, Senior Section Engineer (Works), Railway Workshop, Amritsar.

As per the letter (dated June 30), a number of quarters were illegally occupied by outsiders who create a nuisance in the colony. Incidents of robberies and thefts were happening regularly.

Families of railway officials residing in the locality informed that unauthorised persons were creating unruly scenes by indulging in street fights also. The sources said some unscrupulous officials of the railways and the police station, which is situated in the colony, seemed to have connived to rent out abandoned quarters.

As far as sanitary conditions in the colony are concerned, there is no sanitation here. The wild growth of grass and weeds exposes the apathetic attitude of the railway officials. The recent spells of rain have added to wild growth.