Railways prepares for monsoon, cleans waterways at major stations

Amritsar, June 8
In preparations for the monsoon, Northern Railways’ Ferozepur Division has cleaned waterways of 250 bridges at all the major railway stations falling under its jurisdiction, including the Amritsar Railway station. This has been done to avoid water-logging during the rains.
The Division has prepared a detailed strategy to ensure safe and uninterrupted rail services during the monsoon.
Officials said automatic water-level indicating devices have also been installed on seven important bridges of the Division to get information about the water levels on mobile. Adequate arrangements have been made to ensure there is no water-logging near railway bridges or railway tracks during the rains.
Motor pumps have been arranged for some rail under bridges (RUB) to swiftly remove water accumulating during heavy rains.
In addition, during the monsoon, besides the normal patrolling carried out for the safety of railway tracks, special arrangements have been made for ‘Monsoon Patrols’ to inspect railway bridges and tracks even at night. To ensure the operation of trains is not disrupted during the monsson, the division has identified trees for necessary pruning.
