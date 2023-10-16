 Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Farmers worried as weatherman has predicted more rain

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Paddy crop lies flattened after the rainfall in a field on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 15

Heavy rain on late Saturday night has added to the worries of farmers as their paddy crop is ready for harvesting. Unseasonal rain led to waterlogging in many low-lying areas, besides flattening of paddy crop in the district.

Farmers have also complained that the rain has slowed down the pace of harvesting as the fields have become wet and it would be difficult for the heavy combine harvesters to enter paddy fields. Mandeep Singh, a farmer from Jhabal, said, “I had planned to harvest the crop today, but as it rained last night, now I have to wait for the fields to dry.” Mandeep said heavy rain at this juncture would cause damage to the crop.

With the weatherman predicting more rain in the area during the next two days, the farmers are worried. Many said that it would cause further flattening of the crop resulting in loss of yield and discoloration of the grains.

“It would be difficult for the farmers to sell their crop if the grains are discoloured and they would have to sell it at a price lower than the MSP,” said Kewal Singh, another farmer. Earlier, farmers had faced losses as the crop was destroyed by rain and the floods, he added.

Rain has also spilled trouble for the vegetable cultivators as more moisture in the soil would cause damage to the newly sprouted seedlings. The Agriculture Department too has advised farmers to drain out the excess water standing in the fields. Meanwhile, the prevailing weather conditions have caused a significant drop in the temperature.

Meanwhile, heavy rain accompanied by hailstorm and strong winds last night has increased the chances of damage to paddy crop in the Tarn Taran district. Farmers had suffered a loss of crops due to the floods in the recent past. There are reports that rain accompanied by strong winds started around midnight and continued for about three hours.

The worst affected paddy (basmati) varieties are the 1509, 1121, 1692, etc, while parmal, being late variety, was less affected by rain. Prabhdial Singh, a farmer of Aladinpur village, said he had planted the 1509 in his field and the paddy crop in all his fields have been flattened. Tejinderpl Singh of Rasulpur village said the hailstorm had affected up to 10 per cent of the fully matured crop.

Officials of the Agriculture Department said there were reports that in the coming days, the sunshine would make the fields dry and there would not be any loss to the farmers as was predicted at the time last wheat crop.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World Cup 2023

'Hurting' and 'scarring': Ramiz Raja slams Babar Azam-led Pakistan after loss to India

2
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

3
India

Former chief election commissioner Manohar Singh Gill dies after brief illness

4
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel prepares ground assault on Gaza Strip as thousands of Palestinians flee

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says opposition leaders running away from November 1 debate

6
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma trying to hide baby bump in this video with Virat Kohli after India beat Pakistan at World Cup?

7
Diaspora

2 Israeli women security officers of Indian origin killed in Hamas attack: Official sources

8
Delhi

3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi

9
World Cup 2023 world cup 2023

Afghanistan down defending champions England in major World Cup upset

10
World

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

Don't Miss

View All
Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

Top News

Biden considering trip to Israel in coming days, but travel isn't final

Joe Biden considering trip to Israel in coming days, but travel isn't final

It would be a powerful symbol of sympathy and support follow...

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

Tel Aviv cites impending bad weather | Iran restive, Blinken...

Punjab Agniveer Amritpal Singh died by suicide, military honours not extended to his funeral as per rules: Army

Punjab Agniveer Amritpal Singh died by suicide, military honours not extended to his funeral as per rules: Army

Sikh man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US

Sikh man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US

Sukhwinder Singh, 42, who hailed from Hoshiarpur district of...

Muslim boy stabbed multiple times by US man in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say

Muslim boy stabbed 26 times by US man in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say

The 6-year-old boy was stabbed 26 times with a military-styl...


Cities

View All

Hundreds visit Durgiana temple on first day of 10-day Langoor mela

Hundreds visit Durgiana temple on first day of 10-day Langoor mela

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Open House As city’s air quality dips, shouldn’t govt check vehicular pollution, air quality monitors?

Residents want improved sanitary conditions, road infrastructure

Taxi stand operators owe civic body ~5.44 crore

Taxi stand operators owe civic body Rs 5.44 crore

Edu Ministry revives 500 ‘lapsed’ teaching posts

Expect rain in city for two days

Open house: What factors should the UT Administration consider while reviewing electric vehicle policy?

J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra unveils entrepreneur’s bust in Dera Bassi

5 Class XI students of Noida school booked for assaulting classmate

5 Class XI students of Noida school booked for assaulting classmate

Man gets 7-yr RI for sexually assaulting minor

Delhi PWD to redesign drainage system on Rohtak road

Earthquake rocks Faridabad, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Army Vice-Chief joins marathon

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

3 months on, houses in Jalandhar's Lohian village still submerged

Deluge aftermath: Helplessness surrounds debt-ridden farmers in Jalandhar's Lohian

Drug smuggler held after Jalandhar encounter

Nakodar: Cop, kin booked for cheating, criminal conspiracy

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply bane of Nim Wala Chowk residents

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply bane of Nim Wala Chowk residents

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Experts also endorse NGT panel ‘clean chit’ to polluting industries

Cops carry out surprise checking at Ludhiana rly station

Travel agent booked for Rs 5.48 L fraud

SCD College 1st in bhangra competition

MLA inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple

MLA inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple