Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 24

As moderate to heavy showers in different areas of the city brought a respite from the hot and humid weather conditions prevailing for the past many days, it has also brought trouble for the agriculture sector, especially vegetable growers who sow crops during this period.

A waterlogged grain market in Amritsar on Saturday. Photo: Sunil Kumar

The showers also drenched paddy grains lying at different grain markets as the farmers and workers at these markets were caught unguarded. The showers started around 4 am on Saturday and continued intermittently throughout the day.

While rain changed the weather for good, it is expected to delay sowing of vegetable crops. “The crops such as beans and potatoes are being sown these days. The delay in sowing will decrease the profits,” said a farmer, Harwant Singh.

Vegetable growers had sown early paddy varieties such as Basmati 1509. These farmers had started harvesting the crop around 20 days ago so as to get adequate time for growing vegetable crops before the sowing of wheat begins. The farmers stated that they were draining rainwater from their fields before it damaged the crops.

“If the sowing of vegetables is delayed, it will lead to delay in sowing of wheat and as such the overall cycle will be disturbed,” said another farmer Balwant Singh. The farmers also stated that traditional paddy varieties were also ready for harvesting in next 10-15 days and more rain could result in flattening of the crop.

Farmers also stated that due to increase in moisture content of the soil due to rain, the sowing of potato crop too would be delayed as farmers would have to wait for the moisture to fall to optimum level.

May lead to flattening of paddy crop