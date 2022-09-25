 Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar : The Tribune India

Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Labourers move sacks containing paddy produce at a waterlogged grain market in Amritsar on Saturday. Photo: Sunil Kumar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 24

As moderate to heavy showers in different areas of the city brought a respite from the hot and humid weather conditions prevailing for the past many days, it has also brought trouble for the agriculture sector, especially vegetable growers who sow crops during this period.

A waterlogged grain marketin Amritsar on Saturday. Photo: Sunil Kumar

The showers also drenched paddy grains lying at different grain markets as the farmers and workers at these markets were caught unguarded. The showers started around 4 am on Saturday and continued intermittently throughout the day.

While rain changed the weather for good, it is expected to delay sowing of vegetable crops. “The crops such as beans and potatoes are being sown these days. The delay in sowing will decrease the profits,” said a farmer, Harwant Singh.

Vegetable growers had sown early paddy varieties such as Basmati 1509. These farmers had started harvesting the crop around 20 days ago so as to get adequate time for growing vegetable crops before the sowing of wheat begins. The farmers stated that they were draining rainwater from their fields before it damaged the crops.

“If the sowing of vegetables is delayed, it will lead to delay in sowing of wheat and as such the overall cycle will be disturbed,” said another farmer Balwant Singh. The farmers also stated that traditional paddy varieties were also ready for harvesting in next 10-15 days and more rain could result in flattening of the crop.

Farmers also stated that due to increase in moisture content of the soil due to rain, the sowing of potato crop too would be delayed as farmers would have to wait for the moisture to fall to optimum level.

May lead to flattening of paddy crop

  • The farmers stated that traditional paddy varieties were also ready for harvesting in next 10-15 days and more rain could result in flattening of the crop.
  • “If the sowing of vegetables is delayed, it will lead to delay in sowing of wheat and as such the overall cycle will be disturbed,” said Balwant Singh, a farmer.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

2
Chandigarh

Public holiday declared in Chandigarh on Sept 26 on account of Agarsain Jayanti

3
Punjab

Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session

4
Diaspora

Sikh student detained for wearing Kirpan at US varsity; BJP leader Sirsa raises questions

5
Sports

Watch: Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar trains hard under Yograj Singh, duo grooves to bhangra beats in some light-hearted moments

6
Nation

CBI cracks down on child porn, raids 56 locations in 20 states

7
Entertainment

Hema Malini on Kangana Ranaut contesting from Mathura: "Tomorrow even Rakhi Sawant will become...", video inside

8
Himachal

Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi

9
Nation

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist Ankita found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

10
Nation

BJP expels Ankita murder accused's father Vinod Arya and brother Ankit from party

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...

Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot’s residence today amid leadership change buzz

Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot’s residence today amid leadership change buzz

According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...

‘Mann ki Baat’: Chandigarh airport will be named after Saheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...

Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar

Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar

Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...

North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US Vice-President Harris visit

North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US Vice-President Harris visit

South Korea's military said it was a single, short-range bal...


Cities

View All

Road caves in as heavy rain lashes city

Road caves in as heavy rain lashes Amritsar

‘Will dump stubble in front of minister’s office’

Illegal manufacturing of fireworks: One arrested with 5,600 crackers

Two booked for rape in Amritsar

AAP activists, MLA want SSP transferred

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

3 trees uprooted in Mohali’s Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

3 trees uprooted in Mohali's Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

Highest Sept day rainfall in 4 yrs, spell to continue

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear

Clear dues by Sept 30, vendors told

Extension not applicable to GMSH chemist shop, says Finance Dept

MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

Illegal betting trade behind DCP-MLA fight?

SHO shows up in beacon-fitted personal vehicle in Kapurthala, triggers row

Jalandhar: CCTV video grab of theft suspects out

Mother-daughter shuttlers put up smashing show in Punjab games

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

Man does ‘Sholay’ act to get back wife from in-laws

Rain leaves city waterlogged

Miscreants decamp with Rs 30K, valuables

Transport Nagar roads cry for attention

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

Navratri: Traffic diversions on Mall Road

Learn sign language: Minister