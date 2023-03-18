 Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region : The Tribune India

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

Activists of the KMSC demand compensation from state govt

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

A farmer examines the damage caused to his wheat crop after rain near Amritsar on Friday. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, march 17

Heavy rain accompanied by high-velocity winds damaged wheat crop in many villages of the districts of Amritsar and Tarn Taran on Thursday night. The wheat crop, which is nearing maturity, is already affected due to the unusual rise in the temperatures during the last month. The flattening of crop may affect the yield. The grain quality would also suffer with the flattening of the crop.

Agricultural experts claim that rain cannot cause much damage to the wheat crop, but the wind can cause incurable damage to the crop at this stage. Today, most of the loss was suffered by those farmers who had irrigated the crops during the last one or two days. However, last week when the temperature was high, Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) had issued a guideline in which experts had suggested the farmers to irrigate their wheat crop.

Sandeep Singh, Agriculture Development Officer (ADO), said, “The wheat crop was in earring stage and most of the farmers had irrigated the fields. The high-velocity winds and rain resulted in the flattening of the wheat crop. The damage has been reported from almost all parts of the district on a very large scale.”

The early-sown wheat varieties faced more damage than the low height crops. The rain also flattened the hopes of the farmers. Owing to unusual high temperature at this time of year, it was being observed that the yield of wheat crop would suffer, but the rain and wind caused much more damage to the crops.

Tejindepal Singh, a farmer from Raspulpur village, said the plants were heavy from the top and wind uprooted the plants in some isolated parts of fields. The yield of the crop would suffer greatly. There would be luster loss of mature crops. The Mand area alongside of the Beas and the border area were worst-affected.”

Dalbir Singh, a farmer of Chohla Sahib area, said the flattening of the crop was reported from various villages like Dhunn Dhai Wala, Kambo, Jaohal Dhai Wala, Gharka, Chamba, Karmunwala and Mundapind.

Sukhjinder Singh, farmer and former sarpanch of Rattoke village, said the wheat crop in Rattoke, Darajke, Gazal, Machhike, Dasuwal, Bhura, Maddar, Mathra and Khemkaran villages too was badly damaged.

Activists of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, organised a meeting at Thathia Mahantan village and demanded compensation from the government for the crop loss.

“The government should announce the compensation and conduct a survey of the damaged crop. We urge Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene in the matter so that farmers could heave a sigh of relief,” said Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

6-year-old boy killed as armed men open fire in Punjab's Mansa

2
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

3
Trending

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum

5
Haryana

Gusty winds damage wheat crop in Punjab and Haryana just before harvest

6
Punjab

Drugs case: Supreme Court issues notice to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Punjab Govt’s plea against bail given to him

7
Haryana

HC quashes Punjab, Haryana orders on vesting shamlat, jumla land in gram panchayats

8
Nation

2 women married to same man reach an 'agreement' to split days with husband

9
Chandigarh

'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers

10
Nation

Helmets for Sikh troops: All fighter pilots, soldiers deployed in sensitive areas to wear full protective gear, MoS tells Parliament

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears
Science Technology

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears and the reason why major countries are banning the app

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition
Punjab

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Top News

BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues

BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues

Cong counters with privilege notice against PM Modi | Saffro...

Worst of inflation is behind us: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Worst of inflation is behind us: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Himachal Budget: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitches for ‘green state’

Himachal Budget: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitches for 'green state'

Milk cess on liquor | Sops for electric vehicles | Pension f...

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary

Expecting mammoth gathering, Mansa administration tightens s...

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV

Threatens to kill Salman | Security agencies stumped


Cities

View All

NSDC all set to start online int’l job fair; registration on

NSDC all set to start online int’l job fair; registration on

Irregular door-to-door garbage collection upsets city residents

Khalsa College hostel girl dies by suicide

MBBS students write to High Court Chief Justice to file FIR

VC urges former students to support pupils in employment

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Sarpanches back on road, commuters harried for 3 hrs

Sarpanches back on road, commuters harried for 3 hrs

Top court stays HC order on setting up SIT to probe cops

Girl rams SUV into 3 vehicles in Sec 37

UT fixes charges for pvt, Red Cross ambulances

Mohali F&CC nod to Rs 5-crore projects

Manish Sisodia’s ED custody extended by 5 days

Manish Sisodia’s ED custody extended by 5 days

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days

Road projects at ‘standstill’ due to ‘headless’ PWD, Atishi urges Delhi LG to appoint secretary

Manish Sisodia’s bungalow allotted to new Delhi minister Atishi

Delhi YouTuber arrested for violating traffic norms, creating ruckus

Jalandhar administration cancels 538 arms licences

Jalandhar administration cancels 538 arms licences

File e-complaint for transparency: ADGP

Litigants vigilant now, lawyers should change, ensure justice: Chief Justice

No pay since December, aided school staff urge Education Department to release grant

Vacant posts of doctor, other staff to be filled soon: Health Minister Balbir Singh

15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Vertical garden project likely to complete soon

MLA held hostage at village

Eatery serves hookah, liquor to minors

Priest booked for sexual exploitation

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Mazdoor unions back protesters at Punjabi varsity

DC tells officials to ensure smooth traffic flow, proper parking

SAD, BSP protest AAP's 'failure' to run state