Rain, strong winds damage wheat crop

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 29

There was low and medium level shower on Monday, which has terrorised the farmers as harvesting is going to be delayed. Farmer Salwinder Singh Randhawa, a resident of Pandori Rehmana, said Khalra, Khemkaran, Bhikhwind, Valtoha, Rajok, Harike, Chohla Sahib, Khadoor Sahib, Chabal and other parts were witnessing rain with speedy wind, which was causing heavy loss of the standing wheat crop.

According to reports, huge stock is still lying open in mandis as merely 20 per cent of the procured wheat crop has been lifted. Harpal Singh Pannu, Chief Agriculture Officer (CEO), said there was no loss of crop as there was low pouring and the farmers may harvest their crop in case sun rises on Tuesday. He said there is bumper crop this season as the weather remained favourable during the season. Farmer Tajinderpal Singh Rasulpur said the labour has gone free and there was acute shortage of dry fodder (turi) as the weather was wet often.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Khadoor Sahib #Tarn Taran