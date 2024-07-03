Rainwater recharge wells built along BRTS lane lying defunct in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, July 2

Rainwater recharge wells along the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor have been lying defunct for a long time. The project implemented by Public Works Department (PWD) at the cost of Rs 550 crore in 2017 was later handed over to the municipal corporation (MC).

No stormwater sewer in city The holy city does not have stormwater sewer in any area. Sanitary sewer lines are being used to drain out rainwater from the city. Such improper arrangements and poor infrastructure leads to waterlogging in the several areas of the city.

The MC staff have found that most rainwater recharge wells constructed alongside Mall Road and GT Road are not functional. Recently, MC Assistant Commissioner issued directions to officials of the operation and maintenance (O&M) to clean recharge wells before the onset of the monsoon season.

However, the MC staff claimed that recharge wells had got choked with debris during the construction of the BRTS lane. It would be hard to make these wells functional, they said.

MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh said, “Motors in all three sewage treatment plants (STPs), including Khaparkhedi, Gounsabad and Chatiwind, have been repaired and are now functional. At present, there are 18 plants to pump out rainwater from the city. Officials of the O&M wing will maintain all plants and keep their pumps functional. If their motors break down, these would be repaired immediately.”

He said a ward-wise sewer desilting target was given to the junior engineer concerned. He said super sucker machines, jetting machines and other equipment was deployed for desilting sewer lines.

