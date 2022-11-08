Raise retirement age of college teachers to 65, demands management federation

Amritsar, November 7
Members of the Non-Government Aided Colleges’ Management Federation (NGACMF) denounced the recent notification of the Punjab Government regarding proposed fixing of retirement age of college teachers to 58 years. They demanded that the age of superannuation of teachers should be raised to 65 years. Teachers are an indispensable human resource and their services must be utilised for a longer duration, they said.
The demand was raised during an executive body meeting of the NGACMF held under the headship of federation president Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina on Sunday.
The federation also demanded that the grant-in-aid scheme must be implemented fully and not in the diluted form.
