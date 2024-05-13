Raja Sethi is FTII district president

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 12

Raja Sethi has been appointed the president of the Federation of Trade and Industry of India (FTII) with immediate effect for one year.

Dr Sanjay Bansal, national president of the FTII, said Sethi was selected for the position based on his extensive experience in the field of trade and industry. He elaborated that Sethi will have several responsibilities, including making new members drawn from trade and industries, creation of various sub-committees of the FTII for effective working, finding opportunities for growth in trade and industry and working closely with local businesses and government officials to create a favourable environment for the overall development of trade and industry.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.