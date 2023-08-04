Rajasansi, Baba Bakala civic body polls to be held in Nov

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 3

With the notification of elections of the Rajasansi and Baba Bakala nagar panchayats and Majitha and Rayya Municipal Council byelections there would be flurry of activities in the political circles.

As per the notification, the elections would be held in the first fortnight of November. Last election for Rajasansi nagar panchayat was held on December 17, 2014. Out of 13 seats, Congress had won seven, Shiromani Akali Dal three and BJP three seats in the poll.

The Baba Bakala gram panchayat was upgraded to nagar panchayat two years ago on August 23, 2021, by former Cabinet Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu. It would be first time when the elections would be conducted by the Department of Local Bodies.

Meanwhile, the byelection of Ward No. 4 in Majitha and Ward No. 13 in Rayya would be held along with the civic body General Elections. Earlier, the General Elections in Majitha and Rayya were held in February 2021.

Elections to 39 municipal councils and nagar panchayats of Punjab would be held in the first fortnight of November. Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit has given approval to the state government to hold the elections.

Apart from the General Elections of municipal councils, the byelections for 27 wards in various local civic bodies across the state would also be held between November 1 and 16. The State Election Commission would announce the schedule for the polls.

The elections of the five municipal corporations, including Amritsar, are also pending. There has been no announcement in this regard till date.

