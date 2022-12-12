Rajasthani delicacies a hit among visitors at PITEX

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 11

Local residents visited the Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) in large numbers here on Sunday. They relished famous cuisines and bought items from the exhibition.

Even residents of nearby districts as Tarn Taran, Jalandhar, Gurdaspur visited the mela ground for a day of fun and frolic. The visitors on Sunday enjoyed the Rajasthani food available at the stalls set up at the food court.

RS Sachdeva, Chair, Punjab State Chapter, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, noted that Amritsar is an international tourist destination. He said even several devotees who had come to pay obeisance at Darbar Sahib also attended the PITEX today.

Manoj Kumar, who arrived with his family from Tarn Taran, said there can be no better place than this to hang out with children on Sunday. Gurvinder Kaur, a local resident, said she, along with her family, had come here on Saturday too. However, she could not visit all stalls, so she came here again today. Many families were visited the exhibition on Sunday and stayed here the whole day.