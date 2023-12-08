Rajpura Butala woman dies by suicide, 1 booked

Amritsar, December 7
A woman ended her life by consuming some poisonous substance at Rajpura Butala village falling under the Beas police station here on Wednesday.
The police have booked her husband Inderjit Singh, a Home Guard jawan, and his alleged lover Baljit Kaur of Naurangpur Bultala village on the charge of abetment to suicide while no arrest was made till now.
Gurmit Singh, brother of the victim, told the police that the deceased, Balwinder Kaur, was married to Inderjit Singh around 25 years ago. He said the couple had two children. He said that Inderjit had developed illicit relations with Baljit Kaur and his sister Balwinder had objected to it. She had asked the accused to refrain from this.
He said as the accused did not desist, she got disturbed and consumed some poisonous substance yesterday. She was taken to hospital where doctors declared her dead.
