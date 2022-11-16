Rally marks Raja Ram Mohan Roy’s birth anniversary

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 15

The state Education Department is celebrating the 250th birth anniversary of social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy and has planned to organise a series of activities. The department flagged off an awareness-cum-empowerment rally for women in which 250 girl students from different schools in the district participated.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, AAP MLA of Amritsar North, flagged off the rally and gave a message of educating girls to empower them. DEO Jugraj Singh said such rallies were conducted by government schools of four districts to pay tribute to the eminent social reformer.

Talking about Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Kunwar Vijay Pratap said because of his efforts social evils like sati and social isolation of widows were abolished from society.