Rally taken out to spread awareness on dengue, malaria

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 10

The district Health Department today flagged off a rally to spread awareness on dengue, malaria and other vector-borne diseases.

Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said, “Dengue and malaria are mosquito-borne diseases which can be checked if the mosquitoes are not allowed to breed. The residents are not only required to keep a look outside their houses where water is accumulating but also inside their houses, especially rooftops.”

“Anything as an old utensil, a flower pot or an old tyre which can hold water and help in mosquito breeding should be removed. Besides, the residents are required to change water in air coolers once every week. They should also clean the water discard boxes of the refrigerators once every week,” he said, adding that dengue causing mosquito can breed at very unusual places.

District Epidemiologist Dr Harjot Kaur said residents were also required to wear full shirts and trousers while going to the parks. She said that use of mosquito repellents was also advisable. You can lower your risk of dengue by avoiding mosquito bites especially during the day, she said.