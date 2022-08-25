Ram Bagh police station museum hangs fire

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, August 24

Though restored and inaugurated four years ago, the plan to convert a portion of the Ram Bagh police station into a museum showcasing historical artefacts, uniforms, FIRs and other material associated with policing has been hanging fire.

I was informed by some police officers that FIRs associated with the Jallianwala Bagh, artefacts sourced from the Punjab Police Academy of Phillaur and others will be displayed at the museum. Gurmeet Rai, Heritage Conservationist

Following its restoration, the then Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had even inaugurated the project in 2018. However, even after the passage of long time, no initiative has been taken to open it for the public and tourists.

A record number of tourists visit the Golden Temple daily, which is situated not far away from the police station.

After the British took over the city following the annexation of Punjab, historians believe that the premise where the Ram Bagh police station now stands was used for policing purposes.

Gurmeet Rai, heritage conservationist, who had carried out its restoration, said before the setting up of a structure for policing, the space used to be a part of the wall, which used to be nearly 14-foot or more thick, surrounding the entire city. She said the area was a part of the hub of the city as the office of the Kotwal was also located close to it. She said when she was doing conservation then the police officials had intimated her that FIRs associated with the Jallianwala Bagh, artefacts sourced from the Punjab Police Academy of Phillaur and others would be displayed here. She added that it was disheartening to learn that the place was still lying idle.

The Amritsar civic body had carried out its conservation out of the Rs 50-crore grant received under the HRIDAY project. The grant was invested in creating infrastructure at Challih Khoo, erstwhile Deputy Commissioner Office, besides the Ram Bagh police station.

Engineers involved in the restoration project said the space was used as a scrapyard with heaps of refuse all around. Prison cell-like rooms did not have a roof. So a new roof with wooden plank underneath it was laid, flooring and reconstruction of walls was done with lime as adhesive instead of cement. Externally, a ramp was laid and grills were installed.

Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu said the MC had carried out the conservation and the Police Department was to set up a museum and operate it. Once completed, it will be another tourist spot in the holy city.

