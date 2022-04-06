RRR fame Ram Charan in Amritsar for his next flick

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Riding high on the success of RRR, mega star of Telegu film industry Ram Charan arrived in the city to begin shooting for his next big film — RC15. Another pan-India project helmed by S Shankar, RC15 is a political thriller starring several big names from the South film industry and Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who will be the female lead. Ram Charan landed in his private jet and greeted his fans at the airport with a smile. Just like his recent Mumbai airport look, dressed in all black and barefoot, Ram Charan is currently reported to be observing a 41-day fast usually kept by devotees before their visit to Sabrimala temple in Kerala. RC15 is a big budget film, being made at an estimated budget of Rs170 crore, and will be shot in and around Amritsar for the next 15 days. Ram Charan has wrapped up the shooting for a song for the film in Hyderabad. Reportedly, Ram Charan will play the role of an anti-corruption officer in this social drama. The Tollywood star had recently visited Golden Temple along with Jr NTR and Rajamouli before the release of RRR. He had shared his love for the warm hospitality of Punjab, especially Amritsar.