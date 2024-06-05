Ram Mandir helped BJP get 35,572 votes in Central constituency

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 4

The construction of Ram Mandir brought impressive 35,572 votes for the BJP from Hindu-dominated Amritsar Central constituency, from where Akali Dal’s Anil Joshi secured listless 4,905 votes. The Congress remained runners up with 24,878 votes.

Once a strong hold of Jan Sangh, its late leader Balram Das Tandon had won from the Central constituency in 1967, 1969 and 1977 Assembly elections. Later, the party was rechristened as the BJP and its leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla won thrice in 1992, 1997 and 2007 Assembly polls.

