Ramanujan Fellowship for Indian scientist in Israel

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 21

Dr Rohini Nair, an Indian scientist working in the department of molecular genetics, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel, has been granted Ramanujan Fellowship to work at the department of molecular biology and biochemistry of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu expressed his happiness that the selected scholar has opted for GNDU for her fellowship. He said with fellowship, the other scholars working outside India would also feel encouraged to do research work at GNDU and the university shall always be willing to help them in this regard.

“It is expected that a very high quality of work shall be produced as the outcome of the research work under this fellowship,” he said.

Sandhu shared that GNDU was spending funds on developing research infrastructure in the university for its scholars and scientists as well. About Rs3crore is being annually spent on mobilising library resources for its students and faculty, he said urging research scholars to make the best possible use of the library and paid online databases available through the university internet.

Preferred GNDU