Ramdas gets admn block status; residents elated

Amritsar, April 28
Residents of Ramdas, a town located near the International Border with Pakistan, were overjoyed as the town was recently elevated to an administrative block. The announcement was made by Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat, after it was decided in a meeting of the Punjab cabinet.
With this development, people in the area will no longer have to travel to Ajnala for their official work, saving them time and transportation costs.
As many as 75 Gram Panchayats will be included in the Ramdas administrative block, with villages such as Adaya Ramdas, Bauli Ramdas, Kot Gurbakhs, Kotli Shahbib, Machhiwala, Bagwanpura, Mehmed Mandirawala, Abadi Chandigarh, Killa and Kuralia among them.
