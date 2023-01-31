Ramdas team win kabaddi title held in memory of DoA Bishop

Amritsar, January 30
To preserve and uphold the traditional sports of Punjab and empower the rural masses, the Diocese of Amritsar (DoA), Church of North India (CNI), paid a befitting tribute to its former bishop by organising the Bishop Anand Chandu Lal Memorial Kabaddi Cup at village Soofiyan, in his memory.
Baba Buddha Club, Ramdas, bagged the trophy, while Anand Sports Academy, Soofiyan, were the runners-up. The event witnessed the participation of six teams.
Bishop Dr PK Samantaroy who presided over as the chief guest, said Dr Anand Chandu Lal believed in equality of genders and worked to empower the masses.
It was to provide equal opportunities for girls and boys that the diocese had opened two kabaddi academies in the past six months, one for boys at village Soofiyan, and the other for girls at village Roorewal.
Daniel B Das, director, Socio-Economic Development Programme (SEDP) and Om Prakash of Diocesan Education Project for Disadvantaged Chosen (DEPDC), were among those present on the occasion.
