Ramps at traffic lights has no rationale: MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, January 10

Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh has raised objections over the construction of pedestrian paths on the busy Mall road. The Amritsar Smart City Limited is constructing these paths under the Smart Junctions project, claiming ease in the movement of traffic and safety of pedestrians.

The construction work is going on at several intersections of the city. The commuters have been regularly complaining about the long traffic jams due to the construction of these pedestrian paths, he said.

Today, the Amritsar North MLA went live on social media claiming that he had lodged his protest with the Smart City panel but the work was still continuing.

“We will not tolerate the wrongdoings of bureaucrats. Why are these ramps being constructed on Mall road, these are not pathways, they are more like a speed-breaker, of no use? We want to know who allowed the MC to construct these ramps at traffic lights? It would lead to regular traffic jams and accidents. The officials are creating inconvenience and the people will face problems. Is there any other country where such ramps have been constructed on roads,” asked Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.

He also questioned the functioning of Amritsar Smart City Limited (ASCL) and its coordination with people’s representatives. “The ASCL conducts coordination meetings with the local MP and MLAs. The District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees (DISHAs) also conduct meetings. Why was the matter not discussed in the Smart City project advisory meeting. The bureaucrats are doing what they want to do. The sewerage system has collapsed, stinking water is overflowing in streets, people are getting contaminated water but the administration is spending public money on creating inconvenience. We will not tolerate it,” said the MLA.

These Smart Junctions were already constructed on 22 chowks including Makhan Fish Chowk, Ghala-Mala Chowk, Bhagat Kabir Marg Chowk, Gurdwara Sandhu Wala Chowk, Ratan Singh Chowk, Hussainpura Chowk, Sangam Cinema Chowk, Ram Talai Mandir Chowk, Maqbulpura Chowk (GT Road), Islamabad Chowk, Raghunath Mandir Chowk, Naiyan Wala Chowk, Amritsar Cantt Chowk (Manekshaw Avenue), Albert Road Crossing (GT Road), Ramatirth Road Chowk (GT Road), Gurdwara Pipli Sahib Chowk (GT Road), Khalsa College Chowk, Bhandari Bridge Chowk and Batala Road Chowk.

