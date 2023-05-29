 Randhawa takes charge as PSPCL border zone Engineer-in-Chief : The Tribune India

Randhawa takes charge as PSPCL border zone Engineer-in-Chief

Rupinderjit Singh Randhawa



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 28

Rupinderjit Singh Randhawa assumed charge as Engineer-in-Chief (Distribution, Border zone) of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) here yesterday.

He is the senior most engineer-in-chief of PSPCL having joined as an assistant engineer in 1989. Born in 1965, he did his B.Tech from Thapar Institute of Technology, Patiala and MBA in Human Resources from Punjab Technical University (PTU). He undertook several international and national training in technical and administrative fields of the power sector.

During his over 33 years of service, he served on various important posts. Known as a disciplined and hard-working officer, he has vast experience in power distribution.

Randhawa said his priority would be to provide uninterrupted power to the consumers, make them aware of the benefits of One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme besides listening to grievances and complaints of consumers through personal contact programme.

As per the government’s policy of ‘Sarkar Aap ke Dwar’ and zero tolerance for corruption, he said he would work in this direction.

