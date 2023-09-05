Rangla Punjab Tourism Summit begins on Sept 11

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 4

To give a big boost to the tourism industry of the state, a three-day Rangla Punjab Tourism Summit will be organised from September 11 at Amity University, SAS Nagar (Mohali). Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Punjab, Anmol Gagan Mann on Monday made this announcement while addressing a meeting of businessmen related to the tourism industry in Amritsar.

She said, “Lakhs of tourists come to Amritsar daily, which is a good thing, but Punjab has immense potential for the tourism industry beyond spiritual tourism. “The information about Punjab outside of the state is nominal. Efforts of my department is to promote the tourism industry in the state by bringing all the historical and cultural places at the forefront and promote them as sites of not just historical tourism, but also bring them into mainstream commercial tourism market,” she said.

Mann said the Department of Tourism was soon launching an application that would act as a single platform for dissemination of information about popular tourism spots, hotel bookings, tourism guide, etc, to help any tourist to travel around the state. “Besides, based on Punjab’s heritage, sports, food, agriculture, rural economy, Punjabi dance, etc, we have planned to hold 23 big tourism fairs in the state next year, in a series of which, the first national-level summit will be held in Amritsar in January. The 15-day festivals will focus on attracting NRIs as well entrepreneurs from the tourism industry from different states and countries to invest in the state,” she said.

She said shuttle bus service would also be launched soon for tourists visiting the holy city. “Tourism police and a special medical helpline for the convenience of tourists will also be launched,” she added.

Principal Secretary of the department Rakhi Gupta Bhandari gave a presentation on tourism potential in the state. CEO Invest Punjab DPS Kharbanda said, “All the entrepreneurs who were addressing that if you share any project details with us then we will take every approval in due course of time considering our responsibility.”

#Anmol Gagan Mann #Mohali