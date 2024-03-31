Rangolis spread voting awareness

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 30

In line with the ongoing Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities, several artists created a voter awareness rangoli at Sri Guru Ramdass International Airport on the theme of Vote Do Amritsar. The rangoli was made at the airport to catch attention of the several flyers, visitors who fly to Amritsar and to spread the message of exercising their vote in upcoming LS polls.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.