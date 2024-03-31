Rangolis spread voting awareness

Amritsar, March 30
In line with the ongoing Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities, several artists created a voter awareness rangoli at Sri Guru Ramdass International Airport on the theme of Vote Do Amritsar. The rangoli was made at the airport to catch attention of the several flyers, visitors who fly to Amritsar and to spread the message of exercising their vote in upcoming LS polls.
