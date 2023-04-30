Ransom calls: Two booked

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 29

Two extortionists, who had demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh from a Tarn Taran resident on behalf of Canada-based infamous gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa, have been identified, as per the police.

Lakhbir Singh Landa, a resident of Harike, is running his module of gangsters from Canada. Vishesh Sharma, a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur locality, Tarn Taran, in his complaint to the police said the accused had demanded ransom from him on April 12 and had warned him of eliminating in case he denied to oblige them.

He informed the police that he tried his best to locate the accused demanding ransom and succeeded to locate the accused, identified as Manpreet Singh Mannu of Pandori Gola and Jashanpreet Singh of Tharu village. A case was registered against the accused by the police on Friday.