Rape accused among vehicle-lifters held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 6

Chheharta police have nabbed two vehicle-lifters and confiscated 10 stolen bikes from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Gursahib Singh of Khasa Bazaar and Angrej Singh of Arjan Nagar Bhatha in Chheharta.

Gurwinder Singh, SHO, Chheharta police station, said a police team had arrested Gursahib and Angrej Singh on November 1 and seized a bike from them. They were held at a naka and could not give a satisfactory answer to the police. Later, the motorcycle was found to be a stolen one. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC was registered against them. They were produced in court and brought on police remand for further interrogation. During investigations, on the disclosure of the two, the police recovered nine more stolen bikes from them. The SHO revealed that Gursahib was a rape accused and a case was registered against him in August 2017 in Jandiala Guru area. He was convicted and sentenced to 10-year imprisonment. He had come out on parole on May this year but did not return. Further investigation was on, he said.