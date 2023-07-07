Rare duck, ducklings rescued from Mall Rd

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 6

The anti-crime and animal protection association today rescued an Indian spot-billed duck and her 14 ducklings from the Mall road area here.

The rescuers were astounded as to how the family came to the area and from where it arrived at the Mall road locality where a resident saved it from stray dogs. Ajay Khanna, the resident, then approached the association for their rescue.

Association members Vishal Sharma and Pankaj Keshav Sharma reached the spot today.

Dr Rohan Mehra, the president of the association, said the body had requested the divisional forest officer for intervention. He added that according to forest officials, the duck was on the verge of extinction and therefore the Forest Department shifted the rescued family to Chhatbir Zoo in Chandigarh for breeding and increasing the population of the species.

He said it was yet not clear how they reached the Mall Road.