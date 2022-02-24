‘Raunki Ram’ gets Lifetime Achievement Award

Amritsar, February 23
Punjab Naatshala hosted the 10th Jaspal Bhatti Award ceremony on behalf of Idiot Club here on Wednesday. The awards are given in memory of comedian Jaspal Bhatti under the chairmanship of Rajinder Rikhi.
Rikhi said like every year, this award ceremony honoured various artistes in the field of theatre and acting for their contribution. Shiromani playwright Jatinder Brar, who is also the founder of Punjab Naatshala, Harinderpal Tikka, former chairman of the World Kabbadi Federation, and Shammi Chaudhary were the chief guests at the event. A special presentation was made on the life of late actor Jaspal Bhatti and his contribution towards Punjabi performing arts and cinema.
Artiste Kumar Sharma was given the Nritya Samrat Award while noted actor Balwinder Singh Vicky, better known as ‘Chacha Raunki Ram’, was given the Lifetime Achievement Award. Balwinder’s entertaining avatar Chacha Ronki Ram has been a popular comedy character since the ’90s ever since he first played the character on Doordarshan. He fondly remembered how the popularity of the character got him instant fame and he is still addressed as Ronki Ram instead of his real name.
Punjabi poet Dev Dard was presented the Kalam Ka Dhani award, Krishna Dawesar received award for best art promoter, singer Romi Ranjan was given Sangeet Ke Heir award. Many new and rising artistes from the field of theatre, singing and performing arts were also given awards for appreciation.
Popular since ’90s
Better known as ‘Chacha Raunki Ram’, noted actor Balwinder Singh Vicky’s entertaining avatar has been a popular comedy character since the ’90s ever since he first played the character on Doordarshan. He fondly remembered how the popularity of the character got him instant fame so much so that he is still addressed as Ronki Ram instead of his real name.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA
Court sends him to ED custody till March 3
Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace
Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...
Won't allow any change in LAC status quo: Jaishankar in Paris
EAM hopes to resolve issue with China through dialogue