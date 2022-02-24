‘Raunki Ram’ gets Lifetime Achievement Award

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 23

Punjab Naatshala hosted the 10th Jaspal Bhatti Award ceremony on behalf of Idiot Club here on Wednesday. The awards are given in memory of comedian Jaspal Bhatti under the chairmanship of Rajinder Rikhi.

Rikhi said like every year, this award ceremony honoured various artistes in the field of theatre and acting for their contribution. Shiromani playwright Jatinder Brar, who is also the founder of Punjab Naatshala, Harinderpal Tikka, former chairman of the World Kabbadi Federation, and Shammi Chaudhary were the chief guests at the event. A special presentation was made on the life of late actor Jaspal Bhatti and his contribution towards Punjabi performing arts and cinema.

Artiste Kumar Sharma was given the Nritya Samrat Award while noted actor Balwinder Singh Vicky, better known as ‘Chacha Raunki Ram’, was given the Lifetime Achievement Award. Balwinder’s entertaining avatar Chacha Ronki Ram has been a popular comedy character since the ’90s ever since he first played the character on Doordarshan. He fondly remembered how the popularity of the character got him instant fame and he is still addressed as Ronki Ram instead of his real name.

Punjabi poet Dev Dard was presented the Kalam Ka Dhani award, Krishna Dawesar received award for best art promoter, singer Romi Ranjan was given Sangeet Ke Heir award. Many new and rising artistes from the field of theatre, singing and performing arts were also given awards for appreciation.

Popular since ’90s

Better known as ‘Chacha Raunki Ram’, noted actor Balwinder Singh Vicky’s entertaining avatar has been a popular comedy character since the ’90s ever since he first played the character on Doordarshan. He fondly remembered how the popularity of the character got him instant fame so much so that he is still addressed as Ronki Ram instead of his real name.