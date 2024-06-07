RCF Kapurthala manufactures second rake of coaches, new features added

Ashok Kaura

Kapurthala, June 6

Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, has produced the second rake of rail coach, especially manufactured for the newly constructed Udhampur-Baramulla rail link. This 23-coach rake includes 14 AC three-tier, five AC two-tier, one AC first class, one AC hot buffet car and two power car coaches. For the first time, automatic sliding doors have been fitted in these coaches, which is their main feature. For the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail route, four rakes of 88 coaches are being built in RCF, besides seven spare coaches.

This newly manufactured rake was inspected by Manjul Mathur, GM, Rail Coach Factory, today before the final roll out. Arun Kumar Jain, PCME, and other HODs were also present on the occasion. During the inspection, Mathur checked the mechanical and electrical equipment, which have been installed to run these coaches smoothly in the extreme cold conditions. After the inspection, Mathur expressed his satisfaction over the manufacturing of these coaches and appreciated the employees and officers who have contributed immensely in such a short period of time.

He thoroughly inspected the mechanical and electrical equipment installed in this newly built rake to provide comfortable travel conditions to passengers. These arrangements include enhanced heating capacity and water heating system with modifications in Roof Mounted Package Unit (RMPU) and under-slung water pipelines and tanks. The RMPUs now have an increased heating load of 7.5 kW instead of 6 kW, and each unit is of 7 tonne. Thermostats control on/off based on minimum and maximum temperature setting. Double-walled under-slung water tanks made of composite material with suitable thermal insulation have been used. Provision of heating cable arrangement has been made to ensure flow of water in the pipes during extreme cold.

The coaches are equipped with other unique features such as a slim switch board cabinet on the compartment door, CCTV, fire alarm, passenger information system, passenger announcement system, besides LED destination boards.

