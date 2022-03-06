Recarpeted in December, roads in New Amritsar area start giving way

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, March 5

Recarpeted just before elections, apparently to woo voters, roads in the New Amritsar area have started giving way. Residents alleged that the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) used substandard material and roads started damaging soon after.

Area residents have been demanding recarpeting of roads for the last several years as most of the roads witnessed major potholes thereby causing accidents. The main road, which links New Amritsar with GT Road, is also in a pathetic condition. The visitors face inconvenience due to potholes and loose gravel.

The AIT had initiated recarpeting of roads in December 2021. Three roads of B-Block area were recarpeted till January this year. Some residents had claimed that the roads were not as per the standard. They raised objection to the material being used for recarpeting. Some of them claimed that weather, too, was not appropriate for recarpeting work and AIT should have done the work appropriately. The work was stopped midway. Now, residents are demanding to resume recarpeting work as the weather was favourable.

Lakhbir Singh Chohan, general secretary of New Amritsar Residents’ Welfare Association, said: “The AIT had initiated recarpeting of roads, but it was too cold in December. The cold and foggy weather was not good for recarpeting. We don’t know whether material was substandard or weather was unfavourable, but it is true that roads started damaging soon after. The gravel laid on the road has loosened up and patches have come off posing threat to the lives of commuters, especially two-wheeler riders.”

“The AIT should resume work and recarpet roads in the area. The roads which were recarpeted two months ago also need attention. The main road is also in a bad shape and it should be recarpeted on a priority,” said Vicky, another resident.