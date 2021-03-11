Recreating the ‘bindu’, Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 2

SH Raza, the master of abstract expressionism, rediscovered himself as an artist through the ‘bindu’. A bindu or shunya that is considered in our culture as void, a metaphor for what eventually all life begins from and ends with.

Centred around ‘Recreating the bindu’, Phulkari-Women of Amritsar, in collaboration with Delhi-based Create Studio, with artists Archana Samra and Puja Bahri, held an art event with members of Phulkari painting a dedication to the Padma Shri recipient SH Raza. The theme for the event was ‘Recreating the bindu’ and it was a part of the series of commemorative activities for celebrating the birth centenary year of the great artist SH Raza.

Tina Aggarwal, president, Phulkari, said the event had participants from all age groups. “It was a chance to hone their cultural connect with Indian heritage while also being a means to variously express themselves or even bring forth the inner child. This theme was inspired by SH Raza, the master artist, who was instrumental in creating a distinct modernist identity for Indian art and whose 100th birth anniversary is being marked this year,” said Tina.

Puja Bahri and Archana Samra guided the members to let their imagination loose and create their own masterpieces with the bindu.

“Bindu was crucial to Raza’s work in later years, when he was trying to rediscover his art and find a new direction. He painted extensively on the theme of bindu and that’s why today’s event is a true tribute to the great artist that he was,” said Bahri.

Apart from this, the event also saw stellar displays of artworks in various media by four local artists — Apeksha Mehra of Crenovate Design, Akanksha Aggarwal of Utsav, Aditi Jain of The Artwheel Studio and Saudamini Mehra of Mehramade.

“Art is communication. Self-expression is a human need. Art sustains the heart, mind and soul. After the long spell of social restrictions in Covid times, we have succeeded in bringing our ladies a series of high energy events. They are thriving in an atmosphere of kinship and excitement for more adventures to come,” Tina said.

