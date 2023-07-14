Recruit jobless youths, says DTF

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 13

The Democratic Teachers’ Front has demanded that the government should recruit fresh qualified candidates on posts of 150 campus manager as advertised by the department. The posts have been created to relieve headmasters of non-academic duties in schools of the state.

While issuing a press statement, Vikram Dev Singh, state president of the association, said, “The Punjab Government instead of recruiting candidates on thousands of vacant non-teaching posts in schools, has advertised the 150 posts for campus managers. Through the Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO), the Central Government, the state government and local governments are recruiting retired employees (retirees) under the outsourcing policy.