Fill more than 30,000 vacancies in Punjab Govt schools on a war footing: Democratic Teachers' Front

Says the govt should take issue of staff shortage seriously

Fill more than 30,000 vacancies in Punjab Govt schools on a war footing: Democratic Teachers' Front

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, April 26

Despite the recent advertisement inviting applications to fill more than 30,000 vacancies in government schools in Punjab, no new recruitments have been made so far.

The government schools in the state, especially the primary segment, have been facing the shortage of teachers. As a result, several schools have been reportedly struggling to carry out proper teaching and effecting learning process. In Amritsar district, there is reportedly shortage of 500 to 600 teachers in primary schools, while total number of regular teachers overall remains dismal.

The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) has demanded that the AAP government fulfil its election promise to provide quality education to people and recruit teachers and other staff in government schools on a war footing.

Recently, Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had said that the government would start new recruitments of teachers. DTF state president Vikram Dev Singh said Punjab was facing the worst crisis in primary education.

“There has been no new recruitment of pre-primary and ETT teachers in the last five years. Only recruitment advertisements have been published that have resulted in no action,” he said. Ashwani Awasthi, district president of DTF, said in the Amritsar district alone, there was a shortage of 500 to 600 primary schoolteachers. According to the district Education Department, there are 1,000 teachers, who are regular, and about 700 to 800 contractual teachers. Out of about 9,000 teachers teaching in primary and secondary schools in the district, 6,000 are in secondary schools and 3,000 in primary schools. The district has 864 primary schools but the shortage of teachers has resulted in many single-teacher primary schools facing problems. Recently, a volunteer teacher at a government primary school running at Vareah village in Chogawan block had called upon the authorities to recruit more teachers as the school had only two teachers for 450 students. The shortage of teachers is being felt in secondary and middle schools as well, where subject-specific teaching vacancies have not been filled.

Ashwini Awasthi said according to the official data from May 2021 in the state, 50 per cent of the sanctioned 29,941 posts of ETT teacher are vacant in the state. “The government failed to make permanent adjustments in the number of volunteers and other teachers even in the 8,393 posts in the state. The same is true for Head Teacher and Centre Head Teacher recruitment, of which recruitment of 1,538 Head Teachers has not been completed despite the availability of qualified teachers on the waiting list. As many as 1,904 posts of Head Teacher have been abolished by the previous government despite requirement. Several blocks in the state do not even have assigned Primary Education Officer and the rest of the districts in Punjab are not doing very well,” he said. Several recruitments of 343 lecturers, PTI and 250 posts of art and craft are pending in the middle school.

‘Ignoring teachers in new education policy unbearable’

Amritsar: Eminent educationists participated in the two-day national executive meet on NEP 2020 held at DAV College. A majority of educationists, who spoke on the subject of National Education Policy, 2020, said ignoring teachers in the new education policy is unbearable. The two-day meeting under the banner of All-India Federation of Universities and College Teachers’ Organisation and in collaboration with PCCTU critiqued at large certain aspects of the new education policy and expressed concern over the game being played by the government under the guise of education. Vinay Sofat, president, PCCTU, said the 7th Pay Commission could not be implemented in Punjab, which is a matter of concern. “The government talks about student-specific incline in the new education policy, while it conveniently ignores the teachers,” he said. The session chaired by Dr D Kumar accompanied by Dr Arun Kumar Singh, Dr Brahmved Sharma and Dr Surjit Singh discussed nuances of NEP 2020. “Emphasising on the provision of compulsory teaching in mother tongue till Class V and promotion of teaching in mother tongue till Class VIII and after that higher education, is a welcome step. In education policy, it is appropriate to pay special attention to childhood care and education,” said Dr D Kumar. General Secretary, PCCTU, Prof Arun Kumar said providing equal opportunities for universal access to education is essential for all-round development of individual and society, it should be properly addressed in the education policy. Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, VC, GNDU, said inclusion in the curriculum at every level of education to promote Indian life values, traditions and Indian languages was important in building a capable, glorious, self-reliant India. “It is necessary to give holistic and multidisciplinary education at the graduation level mentioned in the policy so that a student has not only mental but also physical, spiritual and moral development,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Sonia Gandhi approves Sunil Jakhar's removal from Congress posts, ex-PPCC chief to stay in party

2
Haryana Irregularities in HSWC recruitments

Panchkula police register counter-FIRs against IAS officers Ashok Khemka, Sanjeev Verma

3
Trending

World's most identical twins are trying to get pregnant from the same man

4
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar reacts to disciplinary action, wishes party good luck

5
Entertainment

Let's take you inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home

6
Himachal

Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief, Mukesh Agnihotri stays CLP leader

7
Punjab

Kumar Vishwas files quashing petition against Punjab before Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar Bollywood ready? Gearing up for her debut

9
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar takes jibe at Congress leadership, says those with conscience will be punished

10
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party: Congress

Don't Miss

View All
Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money
Entertainment

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes
Trending

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizerns say 'does not suites her'
Entertainment

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizens say 'does not suit her'

300 vintage weapons on display at Amritsar museum
Punjab

300 vintage weapons of Sikh forces on display at Amritsar museum

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh
Trending

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh

Karisma Kapoor goes down the memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad
Entertainment

Watch: Karisma Kapoor goes down memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

Top News

2 children among 11 dead after temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of Health and Home depts at his residence

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs

The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs

Heavy police force deployed in Ropar ahead of Alka Lamba’s appearance before SIT

Heavy police force deployed in Ropar ahead of Alka Lamba's appearance before SIT

Congress leaders stage protest

Cities

View All

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Power outages add to veggie growers’ woes in Amritsar district

Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

Punjab signs knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi

Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

1 dead in brawl over bill payment at restro-bar in Noida mall

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief’s house

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana MC officials on toes as NGT team likely to visit dumpsite today

Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Teacher’s front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema