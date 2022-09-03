Reduce use of groundwater for irrigation: Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar to farmers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 2

Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar has asked the farmers to adopt a far-sighted approach in farming to be future ready.

Addressing a kisan mela being organized by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nag Kalan (Majitha Road), here on Friday, Dr Nijjar said the conservation of water and soil had become most important aspects in farming.

“We have to stop burning organic material like straw in the fields as it is the lifeline of the soil. Experts are warning that Punjab will face water crisis in the near future, so we have to adopt an approach to prevent it from happening,” he said.

He said scientists believe that by year 2035, the underground water would go so deep that it would not be possible to extract it for farming. He encouraged the farmers to get out of the wheat-paddy crop cycle and adopt the farming model as per the demand of the world market.

He said with areas under cultivation getting shrinking and agricultural tools getting costlier in such a situation livelihood would not be possible without cooperative farming. Many schemes of the government could be of great help in the cooperative sector, but our farmers were not willing to work together due to which we could not benefit from so many schemes.

He said they would have to reduce burden on underground water by reviving the canal water. On the occasion, PAU Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal asked the farmers to take advantage of the new agricultural innovations to save stubble in the fields. He said it was the need of the hour for farmers to increase their income as well as reduce their farming expenses.

Director of ATARI centre Dr Rajbir Singh Brar, Director Research Dr Ajmer Singh, Dr Ashok Kumar, Dr Tajinder Singh Riad and Dr Bikramjit Singh also addressed.