Amritsar: Registered Medical Practitioner kills self, eight booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 8

A registered medical practitioner (RMP), identified as Pritpal Singh, committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at Ladhewal village falling under the Gharinda police station here on Friday evening.

The family members said the victim had taken money on loan from the accused and they were allegedly harassing him for returning the same. In his suicide note, he held eight persons responsible for his taking the extreme step.

The family also found a suicide note from near the body following which the police have booked eight persons on the charge of abetment to suicide. The family members said the victim had taken money on loan from the accused and they were allegedly harassing him for returning the same.

Those booked have been identified as Jagdeep Singh of Jathaul village, Pankaj Arora of Swami Medical Store in Katra Sher Singh area, Parvej, Kanwaljit Singh, Sukhraj Singh of Guru Nanak Medical Store at Khasa, Bittu of Rajatal village, Malkit Singh of Bhaje village and Gurdev Singh of Gandiwind village. A case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered against them, but no arrest has been made so far.

Sukhwinder Singh, brother of the victim, said when he went to the room of his brother Pritpal Singh, he found him hanging from the ceiling fan. He said he immediately raised an alarm and all family members gathered there. Pritpal was brought down, but was already dead. During search, the family found a suicide note from his kurta in which he held all the suspects responsible for his taking the extreme step.

Investigating officer ASI Harpal Singh said the victim had taken over Rs 20 lakh as loan from the suspects, but was finding it difficult to pay back the money. According to family members, they were allegedly harassing him for this and therefore he ended his life. He said no arrest had been made as the suicide note was sent for the forensic examination.

He said appropriate action would be taken after getting the forensic examination report of the suicide note and the final autopsy report.