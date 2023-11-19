Rego bridge reconstruction gets nod, traffic curbs soon

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, November 18

The district administration has decided to stop the traffic movement over the Rego railway overbridge (ROB) for its reconstruction soon. The diversion plan for traffic is being prepared so that commuters would not face inconvenience during demolition and reconstruction work of the ROB.

The Railway Authorities have written a letter to the district administration to ask closure of the bridge, so that the demolition of old bridge can be started. As soon as the administration would stop the traffic movement, the work of demolishing the ROB would begin. Railways have also completed the tender process for the reconstruction recently.

The work order has been allotted to a Chandigarh-based private firm for demolition of the old bridge and its reconstruction. The bridge would be constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore. The demolition work will be completed in the first six months and after that it will take about 1.5 years to construct it.

Notably, the bridge would be made four-lane to improve the traffic flow and a survey has been conducted for its construction.

Though the Rego Bridge used to be termed as life line of the city, which connects the old city with civil line areas, the traffic system around the walled city is in bad condition. District administration is also keen to address the traffic issue in the city and officials are trying to stop the traffic movement on bridge to start the construction of new bridge. A complete traffic plan is being made in this regard so that the traffic is diverted properly and people do not face any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, the Railway authorities also made its plan as several trains would be disrupted during the construction of bridge. To avoid any untoward incident during demolition work, train movement would also be restricted during working hours.

After the closure of this bridge, people coming from areas like Islamabad, Haripura, Dam Ganj, Dhapai, Nawa Kot, Kotkhalsa, Gurbaksh Nagar can go towards Ranjit Avenue, Ajnala Road, Majitha Road, Batala Road via Putlighar. Similarly, people from different areas of walled city including Bhagatawala, Hakima Wala Lahori Gate, Lohgarh Gate, Hathi Gate will be able to go through Bhandari Bridge to reach Ranjit Avenue, Ajnala Road, Batala Road and Majitha Road.