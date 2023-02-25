Rego Bridge Reconstruction: Work to begin soon, Railway Minister assures Tarun Chugh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 24

Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary, BJP, met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and requested him to fulfil the demand of residents to rebuild the Rego Railway overbridge. Chugh claimed that Vaishnav assured him that the construction work to rebuild the overbridge at Amritsar will start very soon. Notably, city residents had been repeatedly demanding reconstruction of the bridge as it lies a dilapidated condition, giving an open invitation to severe mishap.

Principal Kulwant Singh Ankhi, Patron, Amritsar Vikas Manch, said a letter was e-mailed to Railway Minister station Ashwini Vaishnav requesting him to show concern toward the Rego railway overbridge in Amritsar. A copy of the letter was also e-mailed to Tarun Chugh. We are thankful that Chugh raised the matter with the minister.

AVM activists have requested to accord the formal sanction for rebuilding the Rego railway overbridge (ROB) on the western side of Amritsar. They also asked to design the bridge four lane keep in view the heavy vehicular traffic passing over it.

Rego Bridge was constructed during in 1864 to connect the historical walled city of Amritsar with the model town and cantonment area of the city. The ROB has outlasted its expected life of 50 years. Though it was reconditioned in 1982, its present state of dilapidation poses great risk to commuters as it has developed huge cracks and fissures. After reconditioning in 1982, the heavy vehicles were restricted on it since then.

Presently, the bridge is totally in dilapidated condition and this risky bridge posses threat to lives of the commuters and may prove lethal any time. The bridge was built as it helps in intra-city movement of the commuters. Besides, since the bridge is close to Durgiana Temple it attracts huge traffic.

