Amritsar: Rego Bridge to be renovated, closed to traffic for two years

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 13

The Rego Bridge, an important route from the traffic point of view, has been closed for reconstruction for the next two years. Stating this, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori informed that the Railways had recently demanded to stop the traffic on the bridge in order to renovate it. The Deputy Commissioner said that before closing the route for construction, the traffic police, Municipal Corporation and Public Works Department were instructed to provide alternative routes for the people.

After receiving reports from all the departments, the DC ordered the closure of Rego Bridge for re-construction. He directed the traffic police to use the Bhandari bridge and the bridge in front of Khalsa College for the people instead till the construction work on Rego Bridge is completed.

Thori also instructed railway officials that considering the traffic needs of the city, efforts should be made to reconstruct this bridge in the shortest possible time so that people do not have to wait for long. He also directed the department to complete the construction of the bridge within the time span of 24 months given by the railway engineers and adopt all safety standards during the construction.