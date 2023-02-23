Rego Bridge to be replaced soon: AVM

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 22

After a local NGO, Amritsar Vikas Manch, wrote to the Union Railways Minister regarding the depilated condition of over 150-year-old Rego Bridge and requested for the construction of a new bridge over the railway crossing, it has received assurances from the ministry.

Principal Kulwant Singh Ankhi, patron, Amritsar Vikas Manch, had e-mailed a letter to Central Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav requesting him to rebuild the Rego railway over bridge. A copy of the letter was also sent to Tarun Chugh, national general secretary of the BJP.

Ankhi said on Wednesday, Chug informed the manch that he held a meeting with Vaishnav wherein he was informed by the minister that the construction of the new bridge would be started soon. Ankhi said they had requested that keeping in view the increased vehicle traffic, a new design of the bridge should be sanctioned and it should be made a four-lane bridge.