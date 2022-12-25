Regularise services of Open and Distance Learning teachers: DTF

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 24

Leaders of the district unit of the Open and Distance Learning Teachers’ Democratic Teachers Front today said they had sent a demand letter to Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains through District Education Officer (Elementary) Rajesh Kumar and District Education Officer (Secondary) Jugraj Singh asking him to regularise the services of Open and Distance Learning teachers (ODL).

Ashwani Awasthi and Germanjeet Singh, district unit heads of the DTF, during the meeting of the district committee, said pending orders of regularisation of 125 open distance learning teachers and 180 ETTs, restoration of all benefits of the initial recruitment to teachers, cancellation of the condition of departmental examination applicable under new service rules, etc, are some of the demands they were seeking to be fulfilled.

“Promotions of master cadre and non-teaching cadre; transfer of teachers on deputation to the old stations; and several other demands have been completely ignored. We also asked the department to carry out departmental mergers by applying the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission and service rules for computer teachers; regularization of contract teachers and ODL teachers. We seek fulfilment of these demands without any further delay,” said Awasthi.