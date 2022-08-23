Regularise services of workers under direct payment system: FCI union

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 22

The All-India FCI Workers’ Union in its circle-level conference organised in Tarn Taran laid stress on regularising the services of those working on the direct payment system (DPS) and were working with the FCI for the past 27 years.

Besides the workers from Tarn Taran FCI depot, others who attended the conference were from Patti, Bhikhiwind, Naushehra Pannuan, Rayya and Ajnala.

Tanmeh Kumar Jaina, national leader of the union, said it was a matter of great concern that lakhs of workers working with the FCI for loading and unloading the foodgrain after their service of more than 27 years were still under the direct payment system just as temporary and the FCI had not even prepared any policy to regularise their services. He said as a result these workers would not be eligible for pension or other pension-related benefits.

He said the union had taken the matter seriously and would launch a nationwide agitation against the FCI management if the services of these workers were not regularised.

Kashmir Singh, president of Tarn Taran depot unit of the union, presided over the conference. He said there were 1,400 workers in the circle working under the direct payment system and all of them had crossed the age of 50 years.