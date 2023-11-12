Rejected for marriage, youth kills girl's mother

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 11

Perturbed over the refusal of the marriage proposal, a youth shot dead a woman in Sathiala village falling under Baba Bakala subdivision here on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Paramjit Kaur (55). She died on the spot. The police have booked the youth, identified as Gurpreet Singh (22), of the same village. He has been absconding since the incident.

The Baba Bakala DSP said raids were on to arrest him while a case of murder and under the Arms Act was registered against him.

According to information, Gurpreet Singh wanted to marry a girl in the village. She sent some women with the marriage proposal to the girl’s house who was his classmate. The girl’s family refused the proposal, which angered Gurpreet.

“When he learnt about this, he got enraged and reached the spot when the women from his side and the girl’s family were having arguments. He fired and shot Paramjit Kaur, mother of the girl he wanted to marry, dead and fled away,” said DSP Sukhwinderpal Singh. Police teams were conducting raids to arrest him.

