‘Release detainees of Bhima Koregaon case’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 27

A special meeting of pro-people and democratic public organisations of Amritsar was held at Company Bagh in which it was decided to hold a convention on November 6 to demand the immediate release of intellectuals and social activists detained in Bhima Koregoan case.

The organisations also demanded unconditional release of the innocent and those who had completed their sentences, including the intellectuals and social activists who had been illegally imprisoned for the past four and a half years in Bhima Koregoan case.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Parminder Singh said the Supreme Court verdict on the decision of Bombay High Court on the release of Prof GN Sai Baba of Delhi University, who is ninety percent physically disabled is an example of the government exerting pressure on judicial institutions.

He accused the Narendra Modi led BJP government of looting the country’s water, forest, land, mountains and underground natural minerals and handing these over to corporate houses.

He added that while intellectuals, tribals and social activists who were opposing the anti-people policies of the government were being put behind bars, the government was trying to help corporate houses in amassing wealth.

On this occasion, the leaders of Jamahuri Adhikar Sabha, Rational Society Punjab, Bharati Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), Punjab Kisan Union, All India Kisan Sabha, Jamhuri Kisan Sabha, Democratic Teachers Front were present.