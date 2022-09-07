Release of Sikh detainees sought

Tarn Taran, September 6
Human rights activist Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra was remembered on his 27th death anniversary in a congregation held at a dharamshala here today.
The congregation was held by the Khalra Mission Organisation and other Sikh organisations collectively.
Baba Darshan Singh, Advocate Jagdeep Singh Randhawa, Virsa Singh Behla, Harmandeep Singh Sarhali were among others who addressed the gathering and appealed to the Akal Takht Jathedar to give a call of social boycott of RSS, BJP and AAP as they were the obstacles behind the release of Sikh detainees lodged in different jails across the country. The leaders said most of the detainees had completed their imprisonment.
In a resolution passed in the gathering, the organisations demanded for detailed investigation into the encounter that occurred in Punjab decades back and sought the arrest of former DGP Sumedh Saini and Khubi Ram, retired police officer. The leaders stressed to bring back the poor section of the Sikh community from the clutches of the corporate sector.
