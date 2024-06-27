‘Release remuneration of staff on election duty’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 26

The Democratic Teachers’ Front Punjab has asked the authorities concerned to release the remuneration of employees in various departments who performed duty during the General Election 2024. Thousands of government employees were put on election duty in a total of 11 assembly segments of Amritsar district and across the state.

Ashwani Awasthi, state finance secretary-cum-district president of the Front, said in view of the duties performed during Lok Sabha elections, the government employees, including a large number of teachers, worked for two months straight without any leave. “The employees were forced to perform election duty despite the existence of many legitimate circumstances and cases. Even after the new Union government has been formed, all the employees and supervisors who are performing election duty, are waiting for their remuneration, including Booth Level Officers (BLOs), which has not been released in the district/assembly segments. There has been protest by the employees due to non-release of their remuneration even after working continuously without any leave after the elections,” said Awasthi.

DTF Amritsar district committee asked the District Election Officer about the immediate payment of the remaining remuneration and appealed for the grant of accrued leave in lieu of gazetted leave.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.