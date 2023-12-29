Religious events, exhibitions, langar mark Sahibzadas martyrdom day in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 28

Several institutions observed the martyrdom of Sahibzadas here today. Schools, colleges and other institutions marked the day by offering langar, hosting religious programmes and organising exhibitions and screenings of historical account of the martyrdom of four Sahibzadas.

Spring Dale School saluted the unsurpassed example of chivalry and self-sacrifice for the morality on the momentous day by putting up a special exhibition by students and teachers. The exhibit, which was a pictorial narrative of the valour of the Sahibzadas, gave historical account of their sacrifice attracted visitors through the day. While opening a langar to serve hot, flavoured milk to the passing by and the needy, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, paid obeisance to the sacrifices of the “Dasham Pita” and his chivalrous family. In his message, he urged the young generation to be courageous while embracing what is righteous and virtuous. Sandhu appealed to the students and their families to observe simplicity and meditation while the entire nation pays tribute to the unparalleled sacrifice.

“This visual narrative prepared by the students with help of their teachers from the creative arts department of their school was a part of the series of activities to remind the young generation of the supreme sacrifices of our gurus to uphold the dignity of our nation”, said Rajiv Sharma, principal, Spring Dale.

Khalsa College too marked the day with religious activities and tributes. Meanwhile, BJP district office, under BJP district president Harvinder Singh Sandhu, hosted a special commemorative programme at the Shaheed Harbans Lal Khanna Memorial dedicated to the martyrdom anniversary of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, younger Sahibzade of Guru Gobind Singh. The city residents were introduced to his history and sacrifice by showing the film Chaar Sahibzaade. Former MP and state president Shwait Malik, district general secretary Manish Sharma, Salil Kapoor and Sanjeev Kumar, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal of the World Cancer Society, were also present along with other dignitaries.

Harvinder Singh Sandhu, while addressing the gathering, said that the sacrifices of the family of Guru Gobind Singh can never be forgotten, especially the Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, who agreed to sacrifice their life rather than convert to Islam. He said that along with the younger Sahibzadas, the martyrdom of Diwan Todar Mal and his family can also never be forgotten. Diwan Todar Mal was martyred by torture by Mughals. He said that Diwan Todar Mal sold everything he owned and bought the place of cremation of Sahibzadas done, which remains an example of inter-religion harmony for all.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sahibzadas #Sikhs