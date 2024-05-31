Rendered homeless by family, women take refuge in gurdwara

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 30

A family of three women members in Thathgarh village falling under Chabal police station has been rendered homeless by their relatives for the last six days. The family has been taking shelter in Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib, Thatha, since then.

The unit includes Rajwant Kaur, besides her two unmarried daughters, Arashdeep Kaur and Jashanpreet Kaur. Rajwant Kaur was residing here in her parental village after the death of her husband some years back.

Arashdeep Kaur informed here today that she, along with her sister Jashanpreet Kaur, was standing outside their house on May 24 when one of her cousins (son of her mother’s brother) started beating her up severely as a result of which her shirt was torn. Her mother and sister too were beaten up when they came to her rescue by her two maternal uncles, and their sons, namely, Sukhdev Singh, Gurdit Singh, Shamsher Singh and Narinder Singh, residents of Thathgarh village. Arashdeep Kaur said that the accused were levelling allegations against her.

The victims said the accused threw them out of their house and they were taking shelter in the nearby gurdwara since then. They had taken possession of their house and valuables and Rs 10,000 in cash was stolen by the accused. The family said that the accused had also taken their 1.5 acres of land in possession.

The three women members of the family were made homeless but the administration remained non-committal. In spite of repeated attempts, SSP Ashwani Kapur, DSP Tarn Taran Tarsem Masih, SHO Chabal Kashmir Singh, Investigating Officer ASI Jatinder Singh could not be contacted for their version.

The affected family has taken a serious note of the case being registered after a delay of five days under Section 380, 454, 354-B, 323 and 120-B of IPC on Wednesday by the Chabal police.

None of the accused has been arrested till date.

Lodge police complaint

#Tarn Taran