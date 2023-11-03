Renovation of Gurdwara Shaheed Bunga begins

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 2

The renovation of Gurdwara Shaheed Bunga, a memorial of Shaheed Baba Deep Singh located in the Golden Temple, started yesterday after the bhog (culmination) of Sri Akhand Path. The ‘kar sewa’ of the shrine has been assigned by the SGPC to Harnam Singh Khalsa, the head of Damdami Taksal. After the Akhand Path, the ragis Harjinder Singh Srinagar and Karnail Singh recited Gurbani Kirtan and Pinderpal Singh shared Gurmat thoughts.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh said that Shaheed Baba Deep Singh attained martyrdom to restore the dignity of the Golden Temple. It is in his memory that the shrine is located. The place is highly respected by the Sikh community. The SGPC initiative for the maintenance of the memorial was commendable, he said.

Meanwhile, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said it was the duty of the Sikh community to take care of the memorials of the warriors.

He said that the renovation of the shrine was necessary as some portion of it had become worn out with the passage of time.

The dignitaries present on the occasion were honoured with siropas. Those present on the occasion included Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Sultan Singh, Golden Temple Additional Chief Granthi Giani Amarjit Singh, Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Khalsa, SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal, secretary Partap Singh, Golden Temple manager Bhagwant Singh, SGPC members Rajinder Singh Mehta and Bhagwant Singh Sialka.

